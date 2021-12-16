Israil Madrimov and Michel Soro have both made weight for their World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight eliminator fight, which will take place this Friday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Madrimov weighed in at 153.8 pounds, while Soto stopped the scales at 153.4, both below the division’s 154-pound limit which qualified them ready for their fight. The winner of the bout will become the WBA’s next mandatory challenger in the super welterweight division.