Israil Madrimov and Michel Soro have both made weight for their World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight eliminator fight, which will take place this Friday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Madrimov weighed in at 153.8 pounds, while Soto stopped the scales at 153.4, both below the division’s 154-pound limit which qualified them ready for their fight. The winner of the bout will become the WBA’s next mandatory challenger in the super welterweight division.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.