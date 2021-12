Beterbiev, Browne make weight Artur Beterbiev 175 vs. Marcus Browne 174.6

(WBC, IBF light heavyweight titles)

*Beterbiev had to strip naked to make the weight. Marie Eve Dicaire 153 vs. Cynthia Lozano 151.2

(IBF female junior middleweight title) Steve Rolls 166.8 vs. Christopher Brooker 166.4

Yan Pellerin 199 vs. Francisco Rivas 198.2

Arthur Biyarslanov 139.6 vs. Alan Ayala Crisosto 138.8

Batyrzhan Jukembayev 150.4 vs. Juan Jose Martinez 158 Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: GYM, Top Rank

TV: ESPN+

