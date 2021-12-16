Alen Babic (9-0, 9 KOs) just found out his opponent will be David Spilmont this week. Usually weighing in the 210-215 range, “The Savage” is taking aim at the new bridgerweight division.

“Two weeks ago, [Eddie Hearn] slid into my DMs and asked if I wanted to fight, I said ‘yeah let’s go.’ People have routine victories, I have routine knockouts, I think Saturday is going to be another routine knockout. I’m going to operate like John Wick.

“I like this, I like this living. I give it all to boxing and for the next five to six years I just want to box – I don’t want to do anything else. I have a brilliant team. We are going for the bridgerweight title. I’m really into it and let’s go, I’m going to give my whole life to it and I’m sure we’re going to get it.”