Heavyweights Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora appeared at the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s rematch at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, live worldwide on DAZN.

Chisora chose not to speak, but here’s what Parker had to say:

Joseph Parker: “It’s great to be back in Manchester with the team. We’ve had a tremendous camp; this fight will be different from the first for sure. Not having a crowd made a big difference, I think Derek feeds off the crowd, I feed off of them too. A lot of fighters feed off the crowd and just having no noise and hearing specific voices it’s pretty weird…I want to probably knock him out between round six and ten.”