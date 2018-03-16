Soliman In Action Saturday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam Soliman (45-14, 19 KOs) will be in action Saturday against Wes Capper (19-2, 12 KOs) at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia with the IBF International title up for grabs.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the ring on Saturday against Wes Capper,” Soliman told Fightnews.com®. “Training has been good with excellent sparring with world rated super middleweight Jayden Mitchell. We have been boxing twice a week over eight rounds and twelve rounds. I have no injuries and feel 100%. Capper will be a good test as he has boxer successfully in the USA.”

The promoter of the event is Brian Amatruda.