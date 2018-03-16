“Hurricane” Sammy to hit Telemundo tonight

Hometown favorite and WBO Intercontinental welterweight titlist “Hurricane” Sammy Valentin (13-1, 10 KOs) returns to the Telemundo airwaves tonight. The native of Tampa, Florida will look to defend his title against dangerous unbeaten Roberto “Dinamita” Arriaza (15-0, 12 KOs) of Nicaragua. The scheduled for 10 round main event will take place at the Bryan Glazer Center JCC in Tampa, Florida.



Valentin rebounded from his first professional loss with a resounding knockout win his last time out. He is not shying away at all from testing himself again in taking on the challenge of the dangerous Arriaza.

What changes were made with the switch in opponents for tonight’s fight?

We’ve had quite a bit of changes to the camp to prepare for this fight. I’ve focused much more on utilizing the skills I have, and thinking more in the ring. Taking advantage of my versatility.

How have you settled into fighting at home and being on Television so frequently?

I have settled in much more. I plan on treating every ring like my office.

What have you picked up on in videos of your opponent?

He seems to be a big puncher, and he uses his reach because of his height. I plan to outwork him and outthink him.

Given your two styles, what kind of fights should the fans expect?

It will be a busy and strategic fight on my part

Do you feel that for the first time in your career you’re fighting someone with equal or more punching power?

I feel that he’s the heavier puncher, but I feel that I have the more explosive power and much more speed.

Are you equally as confident knowing that you have a strong amateur career of skills to fall back on in case you have to make adjustments?

There will always be adjustments that need to be made. I just plan on dictating the pace, but being more conscious of his power. I feel that all that I have worked on to improve should give me more of the upper hand.

* * *

6 more fights round of the show. Tickets available at the box office or by calling 813-454-7800. Bryan Glazer Center JCC is located at 522 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606. The main event is promoted by Tuto Zabala Jr.’s All Star Boxing in association with Thompson Boxing.