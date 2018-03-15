Caparello-Chilemba Clash Friday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #6, WBO #12, WBA #13, IBF #14 light heavyweight Blake Caparello (28-2-1) returns to the ring against WBC #9 Isaac Chilemba (24-5-2) over twelve rounds at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia on Friday with WBC International title up for grabs. Caparello dropped Sergey Kovalev in a WBO title shot in 2014 before being stopped in round two. Chilemba dropped a twelve round decision to Kovalev in a IBF, WBA, WBO title shot in 2016. Chilemba boxed a twelve round draw with Tony Bellew in 2013 before losing a points decision to the Englishman the same year.

In other action middleweight Michael Zerafa (22-2) will challenge for the vacant Commonwealth title against Englishman Adam Harper (8-0) over twelve rounds.

