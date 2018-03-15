March 15, 2018

Caparello-Chilemba Clash Friday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #6, WBO #12, WBA #13, IBF #14 light heavyweight Blake Caparello (28-2-1) returns to the ring against WBC #9 Isaac Chilemba (24-5-2) over twelve rounds at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia on Friday with WBC International title up for grabs. Caparello dropped Sergey Kovalev in a WBO title shot in 2014 before being stopped in round two. Chilemba dropped a twelve round decision to Kovalev in a IBF, WBA, WBO title shot in 2016. Chilemba boxed a twelve round draw with Tony Bellew in 2013 before losing a points decision to the Englishman the same year.

In other action middleweight Michael Zerafa (22-2) will challenge for the vacant Commonwealth title against Englishman Adam Harper (8-0) over twelve rounds.

Promoter Brian Amatruda

Orozco makes weight for comeback fight
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.