Orozco makes weight for comeback fight

Unbeaten junior welterweight contender “Relentless” Antonio Orozco (26-0, 17 KOs) returns to action in an LA Fight Club undercard bout on Friday night. And he made weight.



Currently rated #11 by the IBF, Orozco has struggled mightily to make weight in the recent past. Last September he had a high profile HBO fight canceled due to him being SEVEN pounds overweight. The year before he passed out trying to make 140 and had an HBO Latino bout canceled. However, he hit 140 right on the nose at Thursday’s weigh-in. His bout against Martin Honorio is a rematch. Orozco won the first fight by decision.

Seniesa Estrada 108.8 vs. Sonia Osorio 110

Oscar Duarte 135.2 vs. Jorge Rodriguez 137.6

Jousce Gonzalez 131.8 vs. Jose Martinez 133

Antonio Orozco 140 vs. Martin Honorio TBA

Edgar Valerio 125 vs. Giovanni Caro 124.8

Blair Cobbs 140 vs. Mario Esparza 140

Venue: Belasco Theater in Los Angeles

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: Estrella TV