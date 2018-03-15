Ramirez-Imam collide in Arum-King reunion

Jose Ramirez and Amir Imam will be fighting for history. Ramirez (21-0, 16 KOs), from Avenal, Calif., will face Imam (21-1, 18 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Lightweight title, marking the 2,000th world title bout in the WBC’s 55-year history. The winner of the bout will receive a special belt commemorating the occasion. Ramirez-Imam will be televised live on ESPN.



The event at The Theater inside Madison Square Garden in New York City is promoted by Top Rank and Don King Productions, reuniting old rivals Bob Arum and Don King.



Jose Ramirez: I’m very thankful for the opportunity. It’s definitely a blessing to be able to fight here for my first world title, here at the ‘Mecca of Boxing’ here in New York City. To be able to showcase my talent to a whole different crowd, it’s part of becoming a superstar. It’s part of growing as a fighter. It’s part of growing as an entertainer. And I can’t wait to showcase my talent on Saturday against Amir Imam.”

Amir Imam: “A lot of fighters don’t get to fight here, and I’m blessed and honored to be here, fighting for the WBC’s 2,000th title fight. And I’m ready to go…he’s a tough fighter. I see a lot in him. I’m not overlooking him, and I know we trained hard for this training camp. I’m ready to get the WBC belt.”