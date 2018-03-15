March 15, 2018

De Alba returns April 13

Junior Lightweight Frank De Alba (22-2-2, 9 KOs) returns to the ring when he takes on O’Shaquie Foster (12-2, 8 KOs) in the eight-round main event on Friday night, April 13 at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center. The 30-year-old De Alba has had some tough luck as he has had several recent fights fall through for different reasons. This will be his first bout in just over a year

In the eight-round cruiserweight co-feature, Luther Smith (9-2, 8 KOs) will take on Elvin Sanchez (8-3-1, 6 KOs). Smith, 39, only started his pro career three years ago. Sanchez, 37, is a ten-year ring veteran.

The show is promoted by King’s Promotions. A full undercard will be announced shortly.

