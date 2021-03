By Gabriel F. Cordero

Undefeated WBA #5, WBO #6 junior middleweight Magomed Kurbanov (21-0, 13 KOs) will face former world champion and current WBO #3 Liam “Beefy” Smith (29-2-1, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBO International title on May 8 in an event organized by RCC Boxing Promotions in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Liam Smith was the WBO champion from 2015-2016 and lost the belt to Canelo Alvarez. The event is will be held with fans in attendance.