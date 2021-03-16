By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

My chance meeting with the great Marvin Hagler happened in May 1995 while he was jogging on a street in the city of Atlanta. I was in Atlanta to attend the IBF convention being held at the Peachtree hotel. I had left the hotel with Miami referee Brian Garry and his wife Phylis with Australian IBF judge Des Bloyd to have a Chinese meal that was recommended. We were on our way back to the hotel when we noticed Marvin Hagler jogging.

He had noticed we were wearing IBF caps and he said. “The IBF is in town.”

I asked him, “Don’t you live in Italy?”

He said, “Yes, but I’m in Atlanta for my son’s graduation.”

He asked where the convention was. I told him the Peachtree hotel and one of his former opponents, Wilford Scypion, was there as he was now working fights as a judge and referee.

Marvin said “I will see you there tonight.”

True to his word, he came and met up with Wilford Scypion.

Two years later in South Africa, I met with Marvin Hagler again when he was working as a television commentator for a Roberto Duran fight with the main event Corrie Sanders defeating Ross Puritty. I was working on an IBF title bout.

Great memories of a great middleweight champion