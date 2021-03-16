March 15, 2021
Nicholson: Berlanga not ready for me

Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar Berlanga uses the nickname “The Chosen One,” but April 24 opponent Demond Nicholson (23-3-1, 20 KOs) says he’s ‘the one’ who will end Berlanga’s streak of 16 consecutive first round knockouts

“When I first started, I was knocking everyone out in the first round as well,” Nicholson said. “I have 20 knockouts, and that speaks for itself. If you look at his opponents, I’d knock them all out. Is he ready for the next level? He might be ready, but he won’t be ready for me!”

Navarrete-Diaz venue announced

    • Retraction. Demond is going night night in 1.

      I repeat. Berlanga WILL take out Demond in 1.

  • We will see. Berlanga has been fighting a bunch of stiffs and he was real sloppy the last time out. This will be a nice test. Nicholson has some experience and he can hit. If Berlanga fights sloppy pressing for the 1st rd. Ko it could go south for him.

