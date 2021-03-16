Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar Berlanga uses the nickname “The Chosen One,” but April 24 opponent Demond Nicholson (23-3-1, 20 KOs) says he’s ‘the one’ who will end Berlanga’s streak of 16 consecutive first round knockouts

“When I first started, I was knocking everyone out in the first round as well,” Nicholson said. “I have 20 knockouts, and that speaks for itself. If you look at his opponents, I’d knock them all out. Is he ready for the next level? He might be ready, but he won’t be ready for me!”