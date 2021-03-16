WBO featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, boxing’s busiest world champion, is set to kick off his 2021 campaign on April 24 against Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.

In the co-feature, super middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga, 16-0, with 16 first-round stoppages, will step up in class against Demond Nicholson in a bout scheduled for eight rounds (or much less).

There will be a crowd allowed inside the venue. Ticket information will be announced shortly. ESPN will televise the featured fights with ESPN+ handling the undercard.

The undercard, which will be announced in due course, is set to feature a plethora of Puerto Rican fan-favorites: junior welterweight contender Josue Vargas, 18-year-old phenom Xander Zayas, unbeaten featherweight Orlando Gonzalez, undefeated junior lightweight Henry Lebron, big-punching lightweight Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno, and junior featherweight prospect Jeremy “Magic Hands” Adorno.