The Boxeo Telemundo winter season comes to an end this Friday with a crossroads bout in the bantamweight division as former WBA Fedecentro super bantamweight champion Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (15-1, 8 KOs) of Encino, California, faces Frank “El Castigador” Gonzalez (8-1, 4 KOs) of Miami, FL in a 10 round bout for the vacant WBA Fedecentro bantamweight title. The card will air with a live audience from the Bryan Glazer JCC center in Tampa, Florida.

Saul Sanchez, 23, returns to Telemundo for the second time in his career after an impressive performance in last year’s fall series, as he easily wiped out local series favorite Daniel Lozano in one round this past October. Sanchez now drops back to the bantamweight division where he hopes a few more wins will land him a title opportunity.

“I am excited to be back on the Telemundo Network,” noted Sanchez. “It’s great for my career to get this exposure on television as I work my way into title contention. I would like to thank my team, All Star Boxing, and Telemundo for another great opportunity.”

Frank Gonzalez, 24, comes from a fighting family as his dad(Orlando Gonzalez) was a former boxer in the 90’s appearing on many shows in the region. “El Castigador” looks to explode onto the scene as a headliner Friday in what will be his first regional title fight in his career.

“When I got the call to face Sanchez on Telemundo I didn’t hesitate twice to take this fight,” stated Frank Gonzalez. “I’ve been telling my trainers I am ready for an opportunity on the big stage with a title on the line. It’s my time to shine.”

The co-main event of the night is a battle in the super welterweight division as local fan favorite Marcus “Magic” Willis (19-7-2) of nearby Fort Myers will square off against Mexican slugger Aaron “Timmy” Garcia (16-9-1) in a 6 round affair.

Limited tickets remain available for the event by calling 813-309-9991 or visiting https://events.eventgroove.com/event/All-Star-Boxing-In-Association-With-Oddsox-Super-47044?fbclid=IwAR1mFuNhnIIITAkjXie_n7jsdS0vPuCiBTPEKCKdW7E_Kj2BeTJ50XCL9Qo

“The Beast” Sanchez Vs. “El Castigador” Gonzalez will air live Friday March 19th on Telemundo at 12AM/EST