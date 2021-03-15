Boxing history will be made Tuesday night in Quebec City when the first-ever PPV event headlined by bridgerweights takes place as WBC #1 Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas (26-1, 18 KOs) and Sylvera “Sly” Louis (8-4, 4 KOs) meet again in an eight round rematch of their 2012 clash won by Rivas via four round majority decision.

A maximum of 120 fans will be allowed to attend the event. Boxers and trainers had to have quarantined for 14 days prior to fight night.

Oscar Rivas 221.4 vs. Sylvera Louis 203.8

Sebastien Bouchard 146.2 vs. Mario Perez 141

Patrice Volny 166 vs. Janko Trotter 166.8

Alexis Barriere 236 vs. Colin Sangster 279.6

Yan Pellerin 187.8 vs. Marco Parente 181.8

Francis Charbonneau 211 vs. Alexandre Roberge 222.4

Venue: Quebec Plaza Hotel in Quebec City, Ontario, Canada

Promoter: Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM)

TV: PPV ($29.99 live stream)