By Hesiquio Balderas

Hot super featherweight Rene Tellez Giron (16-1, 10 KOs) advanced towards his goal of capturing a title with a seven round destruction of 34-fight veteran Gabriel Piña on Sunday in Playa Rosarito, Baja California, México.

It was a phonebooth fight, back and forward action between both combatants, Piña’s experiences didn’t let Rene develop his original game plan that was to end the fight early. The rounds went on and Tellez Giron and Piña created a fun, eye-catching scrap that saw both fighters trading bombs from round to round.

Finally, in round seven, a solid body shot from Tellez Giron dropped Piña for the full count and it took Piña several minutes before he could get up.

“It was my game plan to go for the knockout as early as possible but I was facing a veteran in Piña who came forward and gave a great fight,” stated Tellez Giron. “He’s a great fighter. I want to thank my family, my trainer Barragan, my manager Frank Espinoza and I dedicate this fight to my people in Querétaro, México.”