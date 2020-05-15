The next medical seminar organized by the World Boxing Association (WBA), through the WBA Academy, will take place this coming Saturday and will have speakers from several continents. For that reason, the course will use the Interprefy tool, which will allow the users to listen to the lectures in their native audio when required.

The first thing you have to do is download interprefy to your smartphones or tablets and have the app installed on those devices. Note that the mobile versions require the use of headphones, otherwise the audio will not be heard at the desired volume.

Once the application is installed and the earphones are ready, enter the WBAMEDICAL token, choose the desired language and press “CONNECT”.

This way you can see the participants and enjoy the translations in real time. It is important to remember that Interprefy may crash at some points, in these cases, simply press “CONNECT” again and the audio will return immediately.