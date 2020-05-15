In boxing, there have been great rivalries, authentic wars that will live forever in our memories and admiration, which are engraved with golden letters in the history of our sport. Remember Rafael Márquez and Israel Vázquez, who fought four times inside the ring, in clashes which were breathtaking. Top notch, top dollar fights, where no quarter was asked..or given.

We had the opportunity to revise and relive them with these two truly great world champions, who shared unique moments of their fights, forever defining them.

Rafael started training at the age of six, thanks to his father, who should be mentioned was a professional boxer, initially as a way of defending himself since they grew up a neighborhood where you often had to reason with your resolving fists. However, his love of sports led him to want to become a professional.

With a very similar story, Israel commented that he also started in the world of gloves from a very young age. He said that, after having a great career as an amateur, he tried to debut at 16, but he was not allowed to do it at that moment.

Recalling how they got to the first fight, Rafael recalled that he knew full well that Israel was a warrior, however, he never imagined what that first meeting would trigger.

Showing great respect, both Rafael and Israel recognized that outside the ring they always saw each other with admiration as they both knew of the quality and honor.

Israel confessed and acknowledged that after the first meeting he thought of withdrawing, but his son Israel was the one who convinced him to go ahead.

Both shared their experiences of those four monumental fights. Israel and Rafa stress that after the third meeting they both had to rest for almost a year, because of so much give and take that they had to undergo surgery. In the case of Rafa, an eyeball needed treatment and Israel underwent seven surgeries to correct retinal detachments.

After their fourth titanic and draining fight, both recognized that their bodies had weathered triple ripple effect. The previous three fights had brought and wrought such physical duress and stress that it was high time to retire.

Today, Israel thanks Rafael for the opportunity to fight him as he believes that this took his career to the highest level and led him to make history, because if he is sure of one thing, it is that these fights are and will always be in the memory of all who love The Sport.

Touchingly Rafael thanked all those who followed his career and even after retirement continue to support him and announced that very soon we will meet the new member of the Márquez dynasty, his 18-year-old eldest son with whom he has been training for more than a year and a half and he assures, he will be world champion.

