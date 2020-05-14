The World Boxing Association (WBA), will hold this Saturday the medical seminar called “The Impact of Covid-19 on Daily Boxing Activity”, endorsed by the WBA Academy and that will start at 11:00 am, US EST.

Registration is now open and those who wish to participate can register through www.wbaboxingacademy.com. The WBA’s objective is to provide a guideline as to how to proceed through Covid-19 and to ensure that people involved in boxing, as well as fans, are aware of all the precautions that need to be taken under these circumstances.

The medical seminar is the next step among the activities of the academy, which was already a resounding success last week with the judges and referees course. Now, efforts will be made to involve those interested, as well as commission officials, in the seminar to share the information with them. Once the seminar has been completed, the document is expected to be published.

This seminar will focus primarily on the impact of the Covid-19 on everyday boxing activity and will have first-class speakers such as Shivana Inalsingh, Joseph Estwanik, Nina Radcliff, Saul Saucedo, Karanjeet Singh and Jorge Ramirez. They all participated in the creation of the health protocol that will be announced in the next days.

The seminar will have simultaneous translation, so participants should download the Interprefy app to their smartphones or tablets and access with the token WBAMEDICAL.