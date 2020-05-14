Still no date for the reopening of Las Vegas casinos, but Top Rank is hoping to stage a June 9 no-spectator card at MGM Grand featuring Shakur Stevenson. An ESPN platform would televise. This is pending approval from the Nevada Commission.

—–

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua’s WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight title defense against Kubrat Pulev will not happen behind closed doors so if arena shows aren’t allowed in the U.K. by August, the bout could wind up in the Middle East, China, or Croatia.

—–

Last night UFC presented their second live telecast in four days without spectators at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. They’ll be back at the same venue Saturday night.