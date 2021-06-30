Siguen en búsqueda de hacer Estrada-Chocolatito III en 2021 El promotor de Matchroom, Eddie Hearn, quien promocionó una cartelera en México durante el fin de semana, confirmó que está trabajando para hacer que suceda una tercera pelea Estrada-González. “Estamos trabajando para anunciar esta pelea y solo faltan algunos detalles”, dijo Hearn. “Es casi seguro que la trilogía ‘Gallo’ Estrada vs ‘Chocolatito’ González será el 16 de octubre en Los Ángeles. Probablemente en el Forum o en el Staples Center. Podremos proporcionar más detalles en las próximas semanas “. Fortuna-Díaz por título interino del WBC el 9 de julio en Los Ángeles PPV de Fury-Wilder tendrá 4 peleas en peso pesado

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

