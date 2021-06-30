Fortuna-Díaz por título interino del WBC el 9 de julio en Los Ángeles El WBC ha confirmado que el ahora vacante título interino de peso ligero del WBC estará en juego cuando los ex campeones del mundo Javier “Abejón” Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) y Joseph “Jo Jo” Díaz Jr. (31-1- 1, 15 KOs) se enfrenten el 9 de julio en Los Ángeles, California. Fortuna estaba programado originalmente para enfrentar a Ryan “Kingry” García por el título interino que entonces tenía García, pero esa pelea fue cancelada cuando García se retiró debido a problemas de salud mental. Fortuna, clasificado WBC # 3, y Díaz, clasificado WBC # 4, ahora chocarán por el reconocimiento interino del título. NOTICIAS DE BOXEO Riddick Bowe, de 53 años, regresará al ring ? Siguen en búsqueda de hacer Estrada-Chocolatito III en 2021

