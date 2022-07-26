As we expected, Showtime will offer live coverage of top middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko against Joshua Conley in a 10-round bout on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page on Saturday from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The stream will also cover welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. taking on Jimmy Williams in an eight-rounder.

The stream leads into a Showtime tripleheader topped by Danny “Swift” Garcia against Jose Benavidez Jr.