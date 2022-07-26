Super middleweights Ali Akhmedov (18-1, 14 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1 15 KOs) will clash for the IBF North American title on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the undercard to the trilogy clash between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin. The event, presented by Matchroom, Canelo Promotions and GGG Promotions, will broadcast live on DAZN Pay-Per-View in the U.S. and Canada as well as around the world on DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan)​.

By the way, Canelo-GGG III isn’t an instant sellout this time. Tix are still available if you want to attend live.