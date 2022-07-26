Full details of the supporting cast to the unified heavyweight title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua rematch on August 20 at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, have now been confirmed. Still no official announcement regarding the network, mainly due to a snafu over the UK rights to the fight.
Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs)
IBF heavyweight final eliminator
Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KOs) vs. Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KOs)
WBC light heavyweight final eliminator
Badou Jack (26-3-3) vs, Richard Rivera (21-0, 16 KOs)
cruiserweight ten-rounder
Andrew Tabiti (19-1, 15 KOs) vs. Tyrone Spong (14-0, 13 KOs)
heavyweight eight-rounder
Other bouts:
Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova (female super bantamweight)
Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko (light heavyweight)
Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre (super welterweight)
A decent undercard actually. Two final eliminators, two former world champions and Tabiti – Spong might be good stuff!
Callum Smith should have a decent career ahead of him , but he put in such a shit effort against Canelo , it will take a few really impressive wins to get people back on board.
I agree, he should have at least gone for it and should have pressured Canelo.
Pretty god card there. Wish I was there…What time will this fight take place in the United States?