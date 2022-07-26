Full details of the supporting cast to the unified heavyweight title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua rematch on August 20 at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, have now been confirmed. Still no official announcement regarding the network, mainly due to a snafu over the UK rights to the fight.

Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs)

IBF heavyweight final eliminator

Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KOs) vs. Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KOs)

WBC light heavyweight final eliminator

Badou Jack (26-3-3) vs, Richard Rivera (21-0, 16 KOs)

cruiserweight ten-rounder

Andrew Tabiti (19-1, 15 KOs) vs. Tyrone Spong (14-0, 13 KOs)

heavyweight eight-rounder

Other bouts:

Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova (female super bantamweight)

Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko (light heavyweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre (super welterweight)