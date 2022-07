Promoter Yvon Michel has announced that the August 13 WBC bridgerweight world title clash between WBC champion Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas and Lukas Rozanski in Cali, Colombia, is on hold for the moment.

Unfortunately, we must confirm that the gala scheduled in Colombia on August 13 between the champion Oscar Rivas and Lukas Rozanski from Poland has been postponed,” Michel stated via social media. “Different scenarios are being considered and we will set the new date very soon.”