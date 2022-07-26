By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught with the entertaining and confident super lightweight Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (18-5, 9 KOs) out of San Antonio, Texas, as he heads into a showdown with Joseph Fernandez (15-4-3, 5 KOs) on Friday, May 5 at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida and shown live on ProBox TV. ProBox TV was founded by former fighters Roy Jones Jr., Antonio Tarver, Juan Manuel Marquez and Paulie Malignaggi and has recently formed a new partnership with Miguel Cotto and his Cotto Promotions.

Castaneda talked about growing up in the family business which was boxing and his encounter with a 4th grade bully. He shared his relationship with San Antonio boxing legend and former world champion Jesse James Leija and current world champion brothers Jesse “Bam” Rodriquez and Joshua “The Professor” Franco. Castaneda also discussed his fight with top 140lber Jose Zepeda and gave his prediction of fellow Texan Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford and much more in this exclusive interview.

_