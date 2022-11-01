Showtime Boxing will stream three undercard bouts live on their YouTube channel and Facebook page this Saturday from The Armory in Minneapolis preceding its Showtime Championship Boxing telecast headlined by WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. against unbeaten mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly.

The streaming bouts feature longtime contender Andre Dirrell (28-3, 18 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight clash against Yunieski Gonzalez (21-4, 17 KOs). The action also includes former unified world champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams (27-3-1, 16 KOs) taking on Rolando Mansilla (18-11-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight affair, plus unbeaten super lightweights Kent Cruz (16-0-2, 10 KOs) and Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round rematch of their split-draw in February.