Unbeaten IBF #7, WBO #11, WBA #12 heavyweight Agit Kabayel (22-0, 14 KOs) will headline a January SES boxing card at the RuhrCongress Hall in his hometown of Bochum, Germany. Kabayel’s opponent and the rest of the card is TBA. Tickets go on sale soon.

Agit Kabayel: “I’m really impatient now and I’m really looking forward to this home game. I can promise my people in the Ruhr area a great start to the year with an exciting evening of great boxing!”