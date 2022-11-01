By Joe Koizumi
WBC light-flyweight champ Kenshiro Teraji (20-1, 12 KOs), 107.25, impressively unified the 108-pound belts as he controlled the fight from the outset, dropped WBA super champ Hiroto Kyoguchi (16-1, 11 KOs), 107.75, with an overhand right in the fifth and finally floored him again en route to a fine stoppage at 2:36 of the seventh round on Tuesday in Saitama, Japan.
I had Kyoguchi, I’m not surprised that Teraji won though. He’s the better boxer and Kyoguchi isn’t exactly difficult to find. This definitely makes Yabuki’s win an even bigger upset in retrospect. Good luck Bomba, but I think Teraji beats him as well.