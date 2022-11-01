By Joe Koizumi

Fast-moving Puerto Rican southpaw Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (27-3-1-1NC, 14 KOs), 108, kept his WBO 108-pound belt as he kept moving to-and-fro all night, countered previously unbeaten Japanese challenger Shokichi Iwata (9-1, 6 KOs), 107.75, and earned a unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112 twice) on Tuesday over twelve rounds in Saitama, Tokyo, Japan.

(More to come)