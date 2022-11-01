November 1, 2022
Boxing Results

Bomba Gonzalez beats Iwata, keeps WBO 108lb title

By Joe Koizumi

Fast-moving Puerto Rican southpaw Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (27-3-1-1NC, 14 KOs), 108, kept his WBO 108-pound belt as he kept moving to-and-fro all night, countered previously unbeaten Japanese challenger Shokichi Iwata (9-1, 6 KOs), 107.75, and earned a unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112 twice) on Tuesday over twelve rounds in Saitama, Tokyo, Japan.

  • What a career Bomba has had! Didn’t think that guy would ever be world champion and here he is making his second defense and doing it in Japan. I think beating Teraji in Japan may be too much to ask sometime next year, but he’s proven me wrong before.

    • I was thinking the exact same thing! I remember him coming into the pro’s and making a splash and then he pretty much got exposed! Now here he is making a resurgence and living up to what the PR media had hoped! Glad to see it and I hope he makes a good run!!

      • He has a chance BoriMex! Can you imagine, after the career he’s had, Bomba ends up as unified world champion – and then just one fight away from being undisputed?!! Wow!

