Having recently renounced his WBO flyweight belt, unbeaten Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over ex-minimumweight ruler Francisco Rodriguez (36-6-1, 25 KOs) in his first super-fly bout.

Unbeaten WBO Asia Pacific lightweight titlist Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) retained his regional belt against elongated ex-OPBF ruler Masayoshi Nakatani (20-3, 14 KOs) via sixth round KO. Nakatani down in rounds five and six