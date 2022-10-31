By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
The weigh-in results of tomorrow’s quadruple event in Japan are as follows:
WBC/WBA 108lb unification bout
Kenshiro Teraji 107.25
Hiroto Kyoguchi 107.75
WBO 108lb title bout
Jonathan Bomba Gonzalez 108
Shokichi Iwata 107.75
Junto Nakatani 114.5 vs. Francisco Rodriguez Jr. 115
WBO Asia Pacific 135lb title bout
Shuichiro Yoshino 135 vs. Masayoshi Nakatani 134.5
The officials are as follows:
For the WBC/WBA unification bout
Referee Michiaki Someya; Judges Yuji Fukuchi, Nobuto Ikehara, Kazunobu Asao (all of Japan)
For the WBO title bout
Referee Raul Caiz Jr. (US); Judges Pat Russell (US), Danrex Tapudasan, Jesse Reyes (both Philippines)
Promoter: Teiken Promotions.
