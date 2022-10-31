October 31, 2022
Teraji, Kyoguchi, Bomba, Iwata make weight

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

The weigh-in results of tomorrow’s quadruple event in Japan are as follows:

WBC/WBA 108lb unification bout
Kenshiro Teraji 107.25
Hiroto Kyoguchi 107.75
221031weighin1

WBO 108lb title bout
Jonathan Bomba Gonzalez 108
Shokichi Iwata 107.75
221031weighin12

Junto Nakatani 114.5 vs. Francisco Rodriguez Jr. 115

WBO Asia Pacific 135lb title bout
Shuichiro Yoshino 135 vs. Masayoshi Nakatani 134.5

The officials are as follows:
For the WBC/WBA unification bout
Referee Michiaki Someya; Judges Yuji Fukuchi, Nobuto Ikehara, Kazunobu Asao (all of Japan)

For the WBO title bout
Referee Raul Caiz Jr. (US); Judges Pat Russell (US), Danrex Tapudasan, Jesse Reyes (both Philippines)

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

