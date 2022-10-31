By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

The weigh-in results of tomorrow’s quadruple event in Japan are as follows:

WBC/WBA 108lb unification bout

Kenshiro Teraji 107.25

Hiroto Kyoguchi 107.75



WBO 108lb title bout

Jonathan Bomba Gonzalez 108

Shokichi Iwata 107.75



Junto Nakatani 114.5 vs. Francisco Rodriguez Jr. 115

WBO Asia Pacific 135lb title bout

Shuichiro Yoshino 135 vs. Masayoshi Nakatani 134.5

The officials are as follows:

For the WBC/WBA unification bout

Referee Michiaki Someya; Judges Yuji Fukuchi, Nobuto Ikehara, Kazunobu Asao (all of Japan)

For the WBO title bout

Referee Raul Caiz Jr. (US); Judges Pat Russell (US), Danrex Tapudasan, Jesse Reyes (both Philippines)

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

