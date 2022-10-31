By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Nhlanhla ‘Mount Kilimanjaro’ Tyirha completely dominated Filipino Orlie Rojas Silvestre over 12 rounds to claim the vacant International Boxing Federation junior flyweight title at the International Convention Centre in East London on Sunday afternoon. The 23-year-old South African from Mdantsane who fights from the southpaw stance took control from the opening round as he used his educated right jab to pile up the points. This was the pattern throughout the fight, and it was difficult to find a round where Silvestre could have shaded it.

This is the fourth Filipino in a row that Tyirha has beaten as he added the IBF title to his WBO Global and South African light flyweight titles. Tyirha improved his record to 8-1, 2 KOs, and the 28-year-old Silvestre’s record dropped to 17-7-2, 9 KOs.

Tyirha who is listed at #14 by the International Boxing Federation has a bright future but he now needs to be tested against better class opponents.

On the undercard, recently crowned South African super middleweight champion Asemmahle Wellem (5-0, 3 KOs) smashed the overmatched Tinashe Zihove (1-6, 0 KOs) from Zimbabwe to defeat inside two rounds.