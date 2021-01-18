Showtime Boxing takes center stage this week starting Wednesday with their first ShoBox telecast of 2021. That will be followed on Saturday by the first Showtime Championship Boxing telecast of the year. Both shows will take place behind closed doors at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Saturday’s show features three world title fights, headlined by undefeated WBO junior featherweight champion Angelo Leo (20-0, 9 KOs) against Stephen Fulton (18-0, 8 KOs).

The co-main event pits undefeated super bantamweights Raeese Aleem (17-0, 11 KOs) and Vic Pasillas (16-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant WBA interim 122lb title. The opener is WBA interim lightweight champ Rolando “Rolly” Romero (12-0, 10 KOs) defending against Justin Pauldo (14-1, 7 KOs).

On Wednesday’s ShoBox card, unbeaten super lightweight prospect “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (15-0-1, 7 KOs) meets unbeaten Yeis Gabriel “El Tigre” Solano (15-0, 10 KOs) in the 10-round main event.

In other action, featherweight Martino Jules (10-0, 2 KOs) faces Pedro Medina (12-1, 8 KOs), and featherweight Jose Nunez (11-0-1, 4 KOs) battles Aram Avagyan (10-0-1, 4 KOs).