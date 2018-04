World rated undefeated knockout sensation Shohjahon Ergashev (11-0, 11 KOs) has made his training home at the legendary Kronk Boxing Gym in Detroit. Signed with Salita Promotions, Shohjahon will make his third appearance in the US on April 28th as he fights on the undercard of Danny Jacobs and Jarrell Miller April 28th. Shohjahon is widely popular in the Uzbek and Russian speaking community and is expected to have close to 1,000 fans cheer him on April 28th