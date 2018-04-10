Francisco Vargas returns Thursday vs. Rod Salka

By Miguel Maravilla

Former WBC super featherweight champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (24-1-2, 17 KOs) of Mexico City returns to the ring against “Lightning” Rod Salka (24-4, 4 KOs) on Thursday headlining the Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN card at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Vargas is one of boxing’s most loved fighters. He has been in two Fights of the Year and is a ferocious competitor who is always in good fights. We caught up with “El Bandido” to talk about his upcoming bout.

“I’m glad to be back in the ring. I know that this will be a good fight and I’m ready. I plan on once again to give a good fight,” Francisco Vargas told Fightnews.com®. “I’m fighting an experienced fighter and he will come well prepared.”

Vargas held camp in Indio, California for the second time with trainer Joel Diaz and the this will be their second fight together.

“We had a great camp with Joel,” Vargas said. “It was a hard and strong camp. Joel has been teaching me a lot. I am still learning with him.”

Coming off a stoppage over Stephen Smith in his last fight this past December, Vargas split Smith’s ear after landing numerous hooks to the head forcing the referee and doctor to stop the fight. This was Vargas’s first fight since suffering his only loss and relinquishing his WBC title to Miguel Berchelt.

“It was a tough fight. Smith is a tough fighter, he was holding but I would hit him on the side of the head. After a few rounds his ear was swelling and eventually, it popped,” Vargas commented. “That was my first fight back since the layoff.”

His opponent, Rod Salka is coming into this fight winning his last five fights since suffering a brutal knockout at the hands of former world champion Danny Garcia.

“He has good technique and quickness,” Vargas said of his opponent. “I feel he took the opportunity and was at a huge disadvantage in that fight. He went up in weight and it did not go well,” Vargas explained.

With a win here expect Vargas and his team to pursue a rematch with WBC super featherweight champion Berchelt as he suffered his only loss via stoppage to Berchelt last year to begin 2017. Vargas has expressed his desire for the rematch but remains focused on Salka.

“My focus is this fight but if things go well, I want that rematch with Berchelt. I did give him the opportunity to fight me so hopefully he gives me the rematch,” Vargas said.

For now, Vargas will have to settle for Salka.

“I will leave it all in the ring to come out with the victory,” Vargas concluded.

