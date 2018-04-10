GGG fight moved to StubHub…against Vanes?

By Miguel Maravilla

Undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) looks to be fighting at a new venue for his Cinco De Mayo (May 5th) fight. On Monday, it was reported that the StubHub Center in Carson, California would host Golovkin’s next fight opposed to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Golovkin was originally scheduled to take on Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, with all the latest surrounding Canelo and his two positive test for the banned substance Clenbuterol last month, Canelo withdrew from the fight.

Now the question remains who will be Golovkin’s next opponent.

Ireland’s Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (27-2, 19 KOs) was penciled in to headline May 4th on what was supposed to be the eve of the rematch. IBF undefeated mandatory Sergiy Derevyanchenko (12-0, 10 KOs) has also been mentioned. Unbeaten Mexican Jaime Munguia (28-0, 24 KOs) was offered the fight but was denied by the Nevada State Commission. Other names mentioned were WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Sanders (26-0, 12 KOs) and Demetrius Andrade (25-0, 16 KOs) who have been calling out “GGG”.

However, a source confirmed Monday afternoon that Vanes Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) has emerged as a potential opponent. Martirosyan, a 2004 U.S. Olympian is from Glendale, California by way of Armenia, and has a strong Armenian fans base. The Armenian community is loyal to their fighters as there has been a great turnout of Armenians from local club shows to championship prize fights in Southern California. Martirosyan also signed a promotional contract with Hall of Fame Promoter Don King last year as the legendary promoter will look to strike a huge deal.

Golovkin, on the other hand, has proven to be a major draw in Southern California, having already fought and sold out the StubHub Center, extra bleachers were added up in the concourse as he knocked out Marco Antonio Rubio in two rounds. Another venue in which he sold out is the Forum as he fought a pair of times scoring knockouts over Willie Monroe and Dominic Wade.

More info to come

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla