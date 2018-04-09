EBU purse bid and updates

By Marco Bratusch

Italy’s cruiserweight puncher Fabio Turchi (14-0, 11 KOs) embraced a new opponent in order to fight for the vacant European Union (EU) 200-pound belt as last week the EBU appointed Brit Luke Watkins as the other co-challenger. Previously, Danish fighter Micki Nielsen had relinquished his mandatory position, leaving Turchi momentarily without a designated opponent for such title. “The Duke” Watkins (13-0, 9 KOs) has fought a streak of decent domestic opponents during 2017 and he is undefeated, meaning that a fight with Turchi can bring on the table a telling test for both men. The purse bid has been set for next Monday, April 16. Meanwhile, it is cleared that the southpaw Turchi will be fighting again in the US on June 2nd under The Real Deal banner owned by former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield.

A classic boxing match showing a puncher versus a rangy technician is expected to take place as European (EBU) cruiserweight champion Yves Ngabu (19-0, 14 KOs) will likely clash against Germany’s Noel Gevor (23-1, 10 KOs), his new official challenger. Their are both in their late-twenties, with Gevor already proved himself against a veteran puncher like “Diablo” Wlodarczyk one year ago in Poznan, Poland, which resulted in his only loss although by split decision, and Ngabu willing to step up his opposition after his victorious first defense of his European belt against countryman Geoffrey Battelo last January.

The EBU purse bid for the vacant European Union (EU) super middleweight crown between Ronny Landaeta, from Madrid, Spain, and former Italian champion Valerio Ranaldi was held this morning at the EBU headquarters. Spain’s World Factorconsistentlynsistenly outbid Roundzero Promotions with a 26,750 Euros offer to top an 18,000 Euro proposal made by the Italian company. Being this one for a vacant belt, the pot will be split 50/50 between the two boxers. The winning promoter intends to stage the bout on June 23 in Malaga, southern Spain.

On next Saturday, April 14, Portuguese left-handed welterweight Ricardo Silva (16-1, 7 KOs), who boxes out of Switzerland, will challenge unbeaten José “Pepe” Gomez (14-0, 6 KOs) for the vacant IBF International 147-pound belt in Toulon, France. The interesting matchup will top a Cyprien Fontvielle/ASCM Toulon card at Gymnase du Port.

An interesting crossroad bout is going to deliver in Ukraine again on Saturday, April 14, between two really young boxers as Pedro Ivanov (9-0-1, 5 KOs) and Igor Kudrytski (9-0, 5 KOs). Ivanov is aged only 21 while Kudrytsky is 25, and their non-title, ten-rounds match will be featured in the super middleweight division at National Olympic team’s training center in Concha-Zaspa, topping a card staged by promoter Yuriy Ruban.

Frenchman Kevin Tomas Cojean (22-8-1, 8 KOs) has been designated as the new official challenger for European Union (EU) titlist Orial Kolaj (19-5, 12 KOs), who gained the vacant belt last month in Rome earning a disputed decision against Spaniard Mustafa Chadlioui over twelve rounds. Cojean was already supposed to fight Kolaj in 2017 for the vacant belt but the fight fell apart several times as the Italian-Albanian brawler suffered multiple injuries, however freezing his co-challenger position.