KEA Boxing brings boxing back to Birchwood Manor

Andre Kut’s KEA Boxing Promotions will bring pro boxing back to the beautiful Birchwood Manor in Whippany, New Jersey on Friday night, May 4th featuring some of the best fighters in the northeast. WBC FECARBOX super bantamweight champion “King” Jorge Diaz (19-5-1, 10 KOs) will be featured in a six-round contest. In the co-main will be the return of former USBA super middleweight title challenger Jason “Monstruo” Escalera (15-4-1, 12 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Diaz of New Brunswick, New Jersey, has a style that is a mixture of speed and power, which leads to several “fight of the night” candidates. Nicknamed “The King,” Diaz has fought some of the toughest in his region He sports a respectable record of 19-5-1, with ten of those victories coming by way of knockout. He has five losses, but all have come to top prospects whose combined records were 88-1-4. He won the vacant World Boxing Council FECARBOX super bantamweight title in November.

The co-main of the evening will feature the return of Union City, New Jersey super middleweight Jason “Monstruo” Escalera (15-4-1, 12 KOs, who looks to bounce back from a two-fight losing streak. Escalera is a fighter who will fight anybody anywhere. He went the distance with Badou Jack and in his last fight he lost to rising contender J’leon Love (23-1-1).

“It is great to bring boxing back to Northern New Jersey at the Birchwood Manor in Whippany,” said KEA Boxing CEO Andre Kut. “We at KEA Boxing not only take pride in putting on entertaining shows for the fans but also are proud to give these young boxers a place to show their talent in great venues.”

Also, on the undercard will be the return of welterweight Ardrick “The Hitman” Butler (7-4, 3 KOs, who looks to shake off almost seven years of ring rust in a four-round contest

Several other big bouts will be announced shortly.

Tickets available through Pay Pal at www.kea-boxing.com