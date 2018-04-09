Boxing Back at MotorCity Casino-Hotel

By Bob Ryder

Boxing returns to the Sound Board inside MotorCity Casino-Hotel this Friday night as Detroit’s own Winfred “Hot Boy” Harris looks to continue his rise thorough the middleweight ranks when he battles Mexico’s Aaron Garcia in the eight round main event of a scheduled eleven bout card. Harris (16-0, 9 KOs) has mostly steam rolled through his opponents thus far and seasoned Garcia (16-7-1, 11 KOs) is somewhat of a step up in competition for him. Harris will look to impress his hometown fans but may have to work harder in this one than he has in some of his recent contests.

Promoter/matchmaker Carlos Llinas is once again the driving force behind what has become one of the most consistent, long running (if not the longest) casino fight series in the country. On this “Night of Knockouts XII” he has also put together an interesting semi main event heavyweight six rounder. Detroit’s Rydell Booker (23-1, 12 KO’s) makes his first ring appearance in these parts since 2004. Inactive for a long stretch due to legal problems, Booker has regained control over his life and is eager to make some noise in boxing’s glamour division again. Rydell lost a title eliminator to James Toney before some unfortunate life decisions put him on the wrong side of the law. He’ll have to be on his game as he takes on spoiler Jamal Woods (16-38-7, 11 KOs). Woods is on a three fight win streak, his most recent victory an upset first round TKO just down the road over Toledo’s then undefeated Cassius Anderson.

Rounding out the show are four more six round bouts. Heavyweights Taylor Duerr and Dewayne Williams are ready to mix it up in a bout which will be a good test for unbeaten Duerr. Middleweights Darryl Cunningham vs Gundrick King and Isiah Jones vs Cameron Burroughs are set to face off while Anthony Barnes’ opponent is TBA.

In four round bouts, Frank Martin goes against Terren Arrington at jr welterweight, it will be welterweight Cortez Chambliss vs Edward Aceves, and Derrick Coleman, Jr vs Raul Hernandez at middleweight. Jr middle Josh Visel will battle Jared Chauvin and Jr welters Joel Berman and Jermon Houck open up the night

Doors open this Friday April 13 at 6:30 PM with the first fight scheduled to start at 7 PM. Tickets available at the Sound Board box office, via Ticketmaster.com or at the door.