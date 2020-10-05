October 5, 2020
Boxing News

ShoBox returns on Wednesday

ShoBox: The New Generation returns for the first time since March with a three-fight card headlined by undefeated super welterweight prospects Charles Conwell (12-0, 9 KOs) and Wendy Toussaint (12-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round main-event bout on Wednesday from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn.

A previously announced eight-round super middleweight co-feature bout featuring Conwell’s half-brother Isaiah Steen versus Kalvin Henderson will not take place due to a non-COVID related illness suffered by Henderson.

A total of four fighters will put their undefeated records on the line in the mid-week bouts, including Janelson Bocachica (15-0, 10 KOs) taking on Nicklaus Flaz (9-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight clash.

In the telecast opener, hard-hitting Brandun Lee (19-0, 17 KOs) returns to ShoBox in the telecast opener against Jimmy Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs) in another eight-round welterweight matchup of rising 147-pounds contenders.

It's official. No boxing on Showtime Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>