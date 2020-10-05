ShoBox: The New Generation returns for the first time since March with a three-fight card headlined by undefeated super welterweight prospects Charles Conwell (12-0, 9 KOs) and Wendy Toussaint (12-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round main-event bout on Wednesday from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn.

A previously announced eight-round super middleweight co-feature bout featuring Conwell’s half-brother Isaiah Steen versus Kalvin Henderson will not take place due to a non-COVID related illness suffered by Henderson.

A total of four fighters will put their undefeated records on the line in the mid-week bouts, including Janelson Bocachica (15-0, 10 KOs) taking on Nicklaus Flaz (9-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight clash.

In the telecast opener, hard-hitting Brandun Lee (19-0, 17 KOs) returns to ShoBox in the telecast opener against Jimmy Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs) in another eight-round welterweight matchup of rising 147-pounds contenders.