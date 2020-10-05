Former world champion Sergey Lipinets will now take on unbeaten Kudratillo Abdukakhorov for the IBF interim welterweight title on Showtime October 24. Lipinets vs. Abdukakhorov was originally scheduled to take place this Saturday, but was rescheduled because of a delay in Abdukakhorov receiving his visa.

The Showtime Boxing: Special Edition telecast will also see undefeated contender Xavier Martínez battle hard-hitting Claudio “The Matrix” Marrero in a 12-round WBA super featherweight title eliminator in the co-main event. Rising super lightweight Malik “Iceman” Hawkins will duel knockout artist Subriel Matías in a 10-round showdown to kick off the televised action.