Lozano-Sanchez on Boxeo Telemundo Friday Junior featherweight Daniel “El Alacran” Lozano (15-9-1, 11 KOs) will collide in a ten round WBA Fedecentro title fight against Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (13-1, 7 KOs) in the main event on Friday at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Bouts are in the quarantine fight zone with no fans, live on Boxeo Telemundo. Televised at 12:00 a.m. ET Boxing Buzz +

