Heavyweights Joseph Parker and Junior Fa will clash in the biggest fight in New Zealand boxing history, live on DAZN from Spark Arena, Auckland, on December 11 (NZ time).
Former WBO heavyweight ruler Parker (27-2 21 KOs) is ranked #3 with the WBO and is plotting his return to world champion status having stopped Shawndell Winters in five rounds in his last outing in Dallas in February. Unbeaten Fa (19-0 10 KOs) is hot on Parker’s heels in the WBO rankings at #6.
The fight also marks the return of large-scale marquee events, with 9,000 expected to fill-out Auckland’s Spark Arena.
