ShoBox: The New Generation will kick off the 2022 boxing calendar with a tripleheader featuring six undefeated fighters January 7 from Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The three matchups include fighters with a combined record of 80-0 and 57 knockouts and marks the first time ShoBox has featured a tripleheader in which all six fighters enter fight night without a loss in the 20-plus year history of the prospect series. The event is also the first time ShoBox will take place in Orlando.

In the main event, lightweight Luis Nunez (15-0, 11 KOs) faces Carlos Arrieta (14-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Lightweight Starling Castillo (16-0, 12 KOs) meets Otar Eranosyan (10-0, 6 KOs) in the eight-round co-feature. In the opener, super featherweight Edwin De Los Santos (13-0, 12 KOs) battles William Foster III (12-0, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

There will also be a new face on the ShoBox telecast as Brian Campbell will join former world champion Raul Marquez ringside as an expert analyst, while International Boxing Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins calls the blow-by-blow action. Fellow Hall of Famer Steve Farhood will remain a part of the broadcast team remotely.

The three-fight telecast is promoted by Sampson Boxing.