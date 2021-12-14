Shot of the Day Here is a photo of Monster Naoya Inoue’s sparring, which discloses the secret of Inoue’s tremendous power punching – his back muscles. Inoue will be in the ring in a few hours.

-Joe Koizumi Paro-Alamo clash Saturday ShoBox card to feature all unbeaten fighters

