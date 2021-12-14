December 14, 2021
Paro-Alamo clash Saturday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #3, IBF #3 super lightweight Liam Paro (21-0, 13 KOs) could steal the show on the Saturday PPV card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. Paro has an opportunity to move closer to a world title shot with a win against unbeaten WBO #8 Yomar Alamo (20-0-1, 12 KOs) at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

“I am getting some real good work in Las Vegas,” Paro told Fightnews.com®. “We have impressed a lot of people. I have been sparring WBO 130-pound champion Shakur Stevenson. After our first sparring session, he dropped using other (southpaw) sparring partners and only used me. It has been great to get that world-class sparring. Stevenson is hands down the best boxer I have ever been in the ring with. His boxing IQ is next level. He was also a great amateur – he is the best of the best. I also sparred with two-time world champion Rances Barthelemy.”

