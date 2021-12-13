Still no opponent for heavyweight knockout artist Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic (9-0, 9 KOs), who looks to make it ten knockouts from ten fights on Saturday’s Parker-Chisora undercard. Babic has been feuding with Filip Hrgovic on social media.

Hammerin’ Hank Lundy announced his retirement after losing over the weekend. He ends with a record of 31 wins, 10 losses, 1 draw, and 14 KOs.

Unbeaten welterweight Conor Benn has called out Adrien “The Problem” Broner.