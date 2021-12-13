Still no opponent for heavyweight knockout artist Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic (9-0, 9 KOs), who looks to make it ten knockouts from ten fights on Saturday’s Parker-Chisora undercard. Babic has been feuding with Filip Hrgovic on social media.
Hammerin’ Hank Lundy announced his retirement after losing over the weekend. He ends with a record of 31 wins, 10 losses, 1 draw, and 14 KOs.
Unbeaten welterweight Conor Benn has called out Adrien “The Problem” Broner.
Benn is calling out Broner? What? Please leave Broner alone he has enough on his plate with legal issues from his social behavior. How about call out someone who is active and fresh in the ring and can pose a real threat?
I totally agree. I know Eddie Hearn is trying to lure Broner in…. But Broner wants more money…. And needs the money for all his pending legal issues. Unfortunately, Broner will take the fight when the money issue is satisfied. Connor Benn will destroy Broner and probably end his career. It will get worse after that…..
Good call for Lundy. Had a very good career and I hope he’s saved a bit of money and is health is good. Wish him all the best! He was very skilled too when he chose to use them and not slug, might make for a pretty good trainer if he’s interested.
Calling Broner? Are him and his promoter planning to stage this fight in a prison courtyard? There are plenty of active boxers in better conditions than Broner. Here some names: Sandor Martin, Cody Crowley, Sergey Lipinets, Omar Figueroa Jr and few more. Build a career upon old or inactive fighters will never prepare Connor for the real guys at 147. Looks elsewhere